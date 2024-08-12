6 Orlando police officers cleared in deadly 2023 shooting of man with 'violent criminal history'

No criminal charges will be filed against six Orlando police officers involved in a deadly shooting last year, a grand jury has determined.

The incident occurred in August 2023 when two Orlando police officers attempted to pull over a vehicle in downtown Orlando that was allegedly connected to a homicide investigation in Miami-Dade County. According to authorities, both officers were shot during the encounter.

The suspect, identified as 28-year-old Daton Viel, then allegedly carjacked another person and fled. Viel was located the following morning at a hotel on Caravan Court, near Universal Orlando, where he barricaded himself inside a room and refused to surrender, police said.

MORE HEADLINES:

After hours of standoff, Viel reportedly fired multiple shots at SWAT officers, who returned fire, resulting in Veil's death.

A grand jury cleared the officers of any wrongdoing.

Court records reviewed by FOX 35 News revealed that Viel had a criminal history, with previous arrests on charges including sexual battery, lewd or lascivious molestation, burglary, assault, robbery, and stalking. At the time of the shooting, the Florida Department of Corrections said Viel was a fugitive for violating probation.