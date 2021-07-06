FBI releases 11 new videos of wanted suspects 6 months after Capitol riots

The FBI has released 11 new videos of suspects involved in the violent riots in the Capitol on Jan. 6. Officials are asking for help from the public to identify the individuals in the videos.

Officials say the videos show suspects forcefully attacking law enforcement officers. So far, more than 500 individuals who took part in the Capitol riots have been arrested. Of those, more than 100 were arrested for assaulting law enforcement officers.

The FBI is continuing to investigate as of the most violent offenders have yet to be identified, including the eleven individuals seen assaulting officers in the footage released Tuesday.

"As we mark six months since the violence at our nation’s Capitol, we continue to encourage the public to send tips to the FBI. As we have seen with dozens of cases so far, the tips matter," said Steven M. D’Antuono, Assistant Director in Charge of the FBI’s Washington Field Office.

The Capitol riot erupted after a rally at Freedom Plaza featuring former President Donald Trump, who reiterated claims that the 2020 election had been stolen from him.

After the rally, protesters march on the U.S. Capitol, halting the electoral vote certification process that would ultimately cement President Joe Biden's victory in the election.

Protesters smashed their way into the Capitol, sending lawmakers and journalists scrambling for a secure location.

Hundreds of rioters were arrested in the wake of the incident, and hundreds more are awaiting identification.

Five people died as a result of the Capitol riot - including Capitol police officer Brian Sicknick.

Anyone with information on the individuals depicted in the videos should call 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.

