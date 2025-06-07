6 involved in deadly 3-car fiery crash in Seminole County, officials say

The Brief Six people were involved in a deadly three-car fiery crash that took place Saturday morning in Seminole County. State Road 46 is currently closed in both directions at Osceola Road. One person died in the crash, and three people were taken to the hospital.



Six people were involved in a deadly three-car fiery crash that took place Saturday morning in Seminole County, officials say. State Road 46 is currently closed in both directions at Osceola Road.

What happened?

What we know:

Units with the Seminole County Fire Department (SCFD) were dispatched in regard to a fiery car crash at 9:13 a.m. Saturday on S.R. 46 at Osceola Road in Geneva.

Officials say the crash involved three vehicles and six people. Authorities say a Dodge truck was in a ditch and 50% engulfed in fire when they arrived.

One person in the truck and one person in a van refused to be transported to the hospital. One person in an SUV died, 1 was trauma alerted, and two were transported to the hospital.

The Seminole County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) is at the scene, and the roadway is currently closed in both directions.

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) is also assisting in the investigation.

What we don't know:

It is currently unclear what events led to the crash. The current status of the patients transported to the hospital is unknown. Those involved in the crash have not yet been identified.

FOX 35 has reached out to authorities for more information on the investigation.

What you can do:

Officials are asking locals to avoid the area and seek alternative routes at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more updates.

