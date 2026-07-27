5-year-old drowns at Osceola County vacation home, authorities say

The Brief A 5-year-old Brevard County boy drowned at a Davenport vacation rental Monday. Deputies performed CPR, but the child was pronounced dead at AdventHealth Celebration. The death follows another vacation rental drowning involving twin girls and remains under investigation.



A 5-year-old Brevard County boy died Monday after he was found unconscious in a swimming pool at a vacation rental in Osceola County, authorities said.

Deputies with the Osceola County Sheriff's Office responded just after 1 p.m. to an Airbnb on Takeaway Way in Davenport after the child was found at the bottom of the pool.

Second vacation rental child drowning in a month

What we know:

Deputies began CPR until fire rescue crews arrived. The boy was taken to AdventHealth Celebration, where he was pronounced dead.

According to investigators, the child was staying at the home with extended family and had been in the pool with other children.

The drowning comes less than a week after 5-year-old twin sisters from Georgia died after they were found unresponsive in the swimming pool at a vacation rental home in Kissimmee.

Florida is also on pace to set a record for child drownings this year, underscoring ongoing concerns about water safety during the summer months.

What we don't know:

Homicide detectives responded to the Davenport scene, as is standard procedure in child death cases. Authorities said the drowning remains under investigation.