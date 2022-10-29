FHP: 5-year-old boy critical after DUI crash in Lake County; driver arrested

article

A 5-year-old boy is in critical condition and a woman was seriously injured after Florida Highway Patrol says a man suspected of DUI caused a crash in Lake County on Saturday.

Troopers say this happened around 8:30 a.m. on County Road 448 and Shirley Shores Road.

According to FHP, the 30-year-old Daksh Wadhwa was driving westbound on CR-448 and the woman and child, who are from Mount Dora, were traveling eastbound. Troopers say Wadhwa veered into the eastbound lane and both drivers swerved to avoid an accident, but the front of Wadhwa's car hit the right side of the other vehicle.

The woman was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center with serious injuries. The 5-year-old boy was airlifted to Arnold Palmer Hospital as a trauma alert.

Wadhwa was arrested for DUI and possession of cocaine. FHP says his breath test was a 0.189. The legal limit in Florida is 0.08. He was booked into the Lake County Jail.

The crash remains under investigation.