5 protesters already arrested in DC ahead of MAGA rally

D.C. police say they've already arrested five protesters as a new right-wing rally disputing November's election results gets underway in the nation's capital.

Police say they made the arrests starting Friday afternoon and into early Saturday morning. They are related to "riot-related events."

Many videos circulating on social media show some of the unrest. FOX 5 DC is awaiting details on the nature of the arrests.

The new "Million MAGA March" on Saturday will occupy District streets two days before the Electoral College is set to cast its ballots in favor of President-Elect Joe Biden.

Protesters were already rallying outside the Supreme Court, which on Friday rejected a lawsuit backed by President Trump attempting to overturn the results of the election:

Today's march follows another one last month, in which at least 21 people were arrested and one man was stabbed.

The new rally is set to officially start at 11 a.m. Stay with FOX 5 DC for breaking developments as they happen.

FOX 5's Stephanie Ramirez contributed to this report.

