7 Orlando area restaurants with stunning waterfront views

A beach may not exist in Orlando, Florida, but that doesn't mean you can't enjoy a delicious meal with a stunning waterfront view.

The City Beautiful is home to many lakes and nestled along some of those waterways are tasty dining options.

Below is a list of seven restaurants located across Central Florida that offer a lakeside view to go along with your meal and beverage of choice.

The Waterfront Orlando

Enjoy an American seafood meal with scenic lakefront views of Lake Jennie Jewell at the Waterfront in Orlando.

USA Today voted the restaurant as Orlando's best place for al fresco dining, according to the restaurant's website. It serves American comfort food along with cocktails, craft beers and relaxing views of the lake with its outdoor seating. There's even a swing set on the property for guests to enjoy.

Address: 4201 S Orange Ave, Orlando, FL 32806

Website: www.thewaterfrontorlando.com

Relax Grill

Located on the beautiful Lake Eola in downtown Orlando, the Relax Grill serves American Mediterranean cuisine. Not only will guests love the charming view of the lake, guests are also bound to love their homemade hummus and frozen specialty drinks during lunch or dinner.

Address: 211 Eola Pkwy, Orlando, FL 32801

Website: relaxgrill.com

The Boathouse

Situated in Disney Springs, this unique waterfront restaurant not only offers a meal with a view, but even a captain-guided tour in a vintage amphicar (for a fee and weather permitting, of course).

Address: 1620 E Buena Vista Drive, Lake Buena Vista, Florida 32830

Website: theboathouseorlando.com

Hillstone

Located about 15 minutes south of downtown Orlando in Winter Park, this restaurant promises stunning sunsets over Lake Killarney, while enjoying a glass of wine in an Adirondack chair.

From house specialties including pan-fried snapper and barbecue pork ribs, to burgers and sandwiches, there's plenty for you to enjoy.

Address: 215 South Orlando Avenue, Winter Park, Florida 32789

Website: hillstonerestaurant.com

Colibri Mexican Cuisine

Colibri refers to itself as the best Mexican restaurant Central Florida has to offer. It's located in the heart of Baldwin Park in Orlando, providing gorgeous views of Lake Baldwin.

Address: 4963 New Broad St, Orlando, FL 32814

Website: colibriorlando.com

Grills Lakeside

Located along Lake Fairview in Orlando, this seafood restaurant offers the finest quality of marinated and grilled local fish, according to its website.

The business offers breakfast, lunch, dinner, desserts along with a selection of wine and specialty drinks.

Address: 4301 N Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL 32804

Website: grillsseafood.com

Located in Orlando's Laureate Park, Canvas serves American cuisine with a focus on seasonal, regional produce and fresh seafood, alongside a beautiful view of a local waterway.

The venue offers lunch, dinner and weekend brunch.

Address: 13615 Sachs Avenue, Orlando, FL 32827

Website: canvaslakenona.com