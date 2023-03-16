5 husky puppies escape Florida home during Spring Break

article

Officers with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office were called out to a usual call this week.

Five husky puppies left their Florida home during Spring Break and were found roaming the streets on Tuesday morning.

"Since Spring Break started up and the temperature dropped, what better time for husky puppies to plan their home escape," JSO said in a Facebook post.

Thankfully, Officer Philip Crouch and Officer Benjamin Syswerda were able to rescue the furry pals and return them to their owners.