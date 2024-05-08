5 Florida restaurants rank among the 100 most popular brunch spots in the US: report

OpenTable has released its list of the top 100 most popular brunch spots for 2024, and five Florida restaurants are featured, including two in our area.

The online restaurant reservation service analyzed more than 14 million diner reviews to compile a list of restaurants where people rave about brunch.

Raglan Road Irish Pub (Lake Buena Vista)

Located in Disney Springs, this multi-award-winning restaurant is known for offering Irish cuisine, beers, spirits and a mix of traditional and contemporary dishes with a Celtic twist. View their brunch menu here.

Wine Bar George - A Restaurant & Bar (Orlando)

Situated in Disney Springs, this award-winning wine bar has an extensive collection of wine for everyone to enjoy.

The eatery hosts its wine country brunch on Saturdays and Sundays from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. From Shakshuka to fluffy buttermilk pancakes, you're destined to find something on their menu that'll delight your taste buds. See their menu here.

Columbia Restaurant - Ybor City (Tampa)

Known as Florida's oldest restaurant – according to the eatery's website – the Columbia Restaurant location in Ybor City offers live music, gourmet Spanish-Cuban cuisine and more than 100 years of history.

The exquisite 52,000 square foot restaurant can accommodate up to 1,700 customers and encompasses an entire city block.

Latitudes Key West, FL on Sunset Key (Key West)

Located at the Sunset Key Cottages resort, guests can enjoy an award-winning, fine dining experience with a beautiful beachfront view. From classic egg dishes to local fish and steaks, the restaurant has plenty of entrées to choose from. View the Latitudes' menu here.

Sails Restaurant (Naples)

This seafood restaurant offers upscale European fare, with seafood towers and wine and cocktails.

Their champagne brunch menu can be viewed here.