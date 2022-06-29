4th of July fireworks: What to know in the state of Florida

article

The Fourth of July is just around the corner, so let the sparklers out, but be careful of the fireworks.

The 2021 Florida Statutes updated their new rules and regulations for the three times in which fireworks are allowed in the state of Florida; the Fourth of July, New Year's Eve, and New Year's Day.

Although we want you to enjoy your fireworks' fest, there are some things you should know before launching.

What are fireworks by definition, and what meets these definitions by law?

"Fireworks" means and includes any combustible or explosive composition or substances prepared for the purpose of producing visual or audible effects after detonation. A firework, by law, does not include a snake, glow-worm, smoke device, party popper, snappers, a trick match, and an auto burglar alarm.

What are the minimum fireworks safety standards?

Outdoor displays of fireworks in Florida are governed by the National Fire Protection Association and any state, county, or municipal law, rule, or ordinance may have more stringent regulations for the outdoor display of fireworks.

May officials seize illegal fireworks?

Yes, each sheriff, his or her appointee, or any other police officer is allowed to seize, remove or cause to be removed at the expense of the owner, all stocks of fireworks offered or exposed for sale, stored, or held in violation of this.

If I have sparklers, what are the restrictions upon storage?

When sparklers are in storage to be offered for sale at retail, a sign must be displayed over the entrance which reads "CAUTION SPARKLERS - NO SMOKING."

No sparklers shall be stored or kept for sale if paints, oils, or varnishes are manufactured.

No sparklers shall be stored if kept in resin, turpentine, gasoline, or any flammable substances where vapors may be generated or stored.

No sparklers shall be stored where at least one approved chemical fire extinguisher is readily available.

Will I receive any penalties if I violate these statutes in Florida?