4Rivers launches grocery service offering hard-to-find items during coronavirus outbreak

4Rivers is doing their part to help residents who haven't been able to find in-demand items at grocery stores due to the panic over coronavirus.

The company is launching Groceries 4R You, a new affordable grocery marketplace that offers consumers access to a limited list of hard-to-find items at 4 Rivers Smokehouses and The COOP.

"Designed to provide essential food, kitchen and hygiene items that are currently scarce at many traditional retailers, Groceries 4R You offers paper towels, toilet paper, disposable plates, ground beef, chicken breasts, half chickens, spaghetti, black beans, white rice, milk, beer and more," 4Rivers wrote in a press release.

The items will be sold until supplies last.

Customers can order products online at 4RiversSmokehouse.com , The CoopWp.com, or through the 4Rivers app. You can also order and pick up 4Rivers products like BBQ sauces, rubs and jerky.

“More so than ever before, providing a safe and healthy environment for our Guests and Team Members remains our top priority. The launch of Groceries 4R You creates a safe one-stop-shop for our guests to pick up essentials from the convenience of their car.” said CEO John Rivers.

Grocery 4R You products will be available daily during normal business hours at all locations, except the downtown Orlando locations. Each location has a "Pop-Up Drive-Thru" outside for you to pick up your orders to comply with social distancing guidelines.