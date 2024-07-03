43-year-old tourist dies after drowning at Daytona Beach, officials say

A 43-year-old tourist drowned in Daytona Beach on Wednesday afternoon, according to a spokesperson with Volusia County Beach Safety Ocean Rescue.

The man, who was visiting with his family from West Virginia, was pulled from the water in the 500 block north of Daytona Beach shortly before 2 p.m. on Wednesday after getting caught in a rip current, officials said.

He was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

That same day, more than 50 people had to be rescued from rip currents as big waves crashed ashore at Daytona Beach.

Volusia County beach officials said this should be a warning to anyone headed to the beach for the holiday weekend.

Anyone caught in a rip current should remain calm and swim parallel to the shore.