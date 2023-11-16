417 shut down in Seminole County due to crash, officials say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A crash has forced SR-417 to shut down on Thursday afternoon.
Both lanes of northbound SR-417 between Rinehart Road and International Parkway are closed, officials said.
Drivers are urged to seek alternate routes.
Crews are on the scene, as seen on the Florida Department of Transportation's traffic cams.
This is a developing story.