TIMELINE: Heavy rain, gusty winds, coastal flooding possible across Central Florida on Thursday

Thursday has been declared a FOX 35 Weather Impact Day due to the potential for heavy rain, gusty winds, and possible coastal flooding and beach erosion at times of higher tides.

The weather is a result of the low pressure developing off the coast of Florida.

Rain chances will rise into the 80% range with ease on Thursday. The prime time for development will be from late morning all the way through Thursday afternoon. The heaviest rain looks to fall across Brevard County-West into the Eastern side of Osceola County.

Accumulations through tonight could top 4" in these areas. 1-2" can be expected near Orlando and 1" or less over the far northwest counties.

Winds will be very gusty, especially in the coastal counties. Gusts could breach the 30-35 mph mark on occasion.

Seas and surf will be super rough, beach erosion will likely occur during times of higher tides. High tide Thursday morning will occur around 10 a.m. and again tonight close to 10 p.m.

Orlando Weather Forecast

Today's high: | 75 degrees |Tonight's low: 67 degrees

BEACHES:

It is not a good day to head to any of our east coast beaches. Passing showers (80%) and very gusty winds at 20-30mph will be common.

The surf zone should be avoided as large, battering waves roll through. Coastal flooding could also occur during the times of higher tides. Rip current risk remains high. Beach erosion likely.

THEME PARKS:

It will be cloudy with passing showers at the theme parks today. Rain chances peak this afternoon and evening around 80%. Highs will rise the mid-upper 70s.

OUTLOOK:

Local weather improves big time by Friday as skies dry and winds ease up. As the area of low pressure moves to our Northeast, a cold front will torque through Florida. This brings great weather back to the region. Highs Saturday and Sunday camp out in the upper 70s with mostly sunny skies.

Looking ahead at Thanksgiving week-another front will work through the area Tuesday into Wednesday according to the latest forecast models.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

This means a rain chance could return before Thanksgiving day but, behind this possible system, great weather returns! Wake up temps Thanksgiving morning could end up in the 40s and 50s with afternoon weather featuring gorgeous highs near 70!

TROPICS:

The FOX 35 Storm Team is monitoring the latest tropical models and there are currently 2 areas we are watching. One sets up East of Florida. This feature has a 10% chance of developing. A secondary spot to watch is down in the Caribbean and this feature stands a 50% chance of developing over the next 2-7 days. Both areas will be moving away from Florida. We're still watching and tracking so stay with us for the latest!