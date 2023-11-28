4 young people injured in serious crash in Deltona: deputies

article

Four young people were rushed to the hospital with injuries following a crash in Deltona on Tuesday morning, according to a spokesperson for the Volusia Sheriff's Office.

The crash happened around 7:38 a.m. in the area of 1044 Fountainhead Drive, officials said.

A witness at the scene told FOX 35 News the victims were children. As of Tuesday morning, deputies did not have information regarding their exact ages but said the four were all approximately high school age.

A photo taken at the scene showed medical personnel responding to a silver car that appeared to have collided with a tree in front of a home.

Details regarding the cause of the crash and the number of vehicles involved were not immediately released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.