SpaceX to launch 23 Starlinks from Florida on Friday night

SpaceX is targeting Friday evening for a launch of 23 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit.

Liftoff from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station is scheduled for 10:11 p.m. with backup opportunities available until 10:37 p.m. if needed. Additional backup opportunities are available on Saturday, starting at 7:08 p.m.

Friday night's launch marks the 14th flight for the first stage booster supporting this mission, according to SpaceX. After stage separation, the first stage will land on the "A Shortfall of Gravitas" droneship in the Atlantic Ocean.

