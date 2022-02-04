4 Rivers offering 'Inflation Menu' to help customers as food prices rise

article

4 Rivers Smokehouse wants to let customers know it has their back when it comes to getting a good meal at a good price.

As the cost of food rises across the country, the popular Central Florida BBQ restaurant is debuting its ‘Inflation Menu,’ offering delicious meals at a value.

The full-flavor, large portion items feature a diverse selection of signature smoked meats as well as vegetarian options, including:

Barbacoa Bowl

Shredded lettuce, white rice, black beans, cilantro lime crème fraiche, guasacaca, cilantro onion salsa, queso fresco and a squeeze of fresh lime juice with choice of topping:

Smokey Sazon Pork ($9.99)

Smokey Sazon Brisket ($12.49)

Chicken Tender ($9.99)

Roasted Vegetables (9.99)

Rice and Bean ($7.99)

Buffalo Chicken Mac Attack

($9.99) French Fries and Chicken Tenders tossed in homemade Buffalo sauce, mac & cheese, jalapenos, queso fresco and cilantro. Served with a side of ranch or blue cheese.

Buffalo Cauliflower Mac Attack

($9.99) French Fries and cauliflower tossed in homemade Buffalo sauce, mac & cheese, jalapenos, queso fresco and cilantro. Served with a side of ranch or blue cheese.

"We know it’s tough for everyone right now and the Inflation Menu is our way of helping and saying thank you," said John Rivers, Founder/CEO of 4R Restaurant Group. "We’re excited to debut these creative new items that are offered at a value. Make sure you bring an appetite, because the Barbacoa Bowls and Buffalo Mac Attacks are every bit as big as they are delicious!"

The new menu items are now available at all 4 Rivers Smokehouse locations.

