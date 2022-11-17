4 people facing charges after 19 French bulldogs stolen from Florida home

article

Four people accused of stealing 19 French bulldogs from a Port St. Lucie home on Nov. 4 are facing charges, according to police. Officers have recovered six of the puppies, but 13 are still missing.

Authorities issued a search warrant for the home of 19-year-old Laurence Mitchell and 18-year-old Destiny Delcampo and found five of the stolen puppies inside. The suspects were accused of selling a sixth dog which police found in Indiantown, authorities said. The recovered puppies have since been reunited with their owner.

(Photo via Port St. Lucie Police)

Both were arrested on charges of grand theft and dealing in stolen property. Mitchell is also facing unrelated charges for allegedly stealing a purse from a 77-year-old woman and pushing her to the ground outside a Publix grocery store in Saint Lucie back in August.

(Photo via Port St. Lucie Police)

Officers of the Stuart Police Department identified two other suspects allegedly involved in the stolen bulldog incident after serving a search warrant at the residence of 18-year-old Jordan Brown and 20-year-old Cinthia Galarza.

Brown was arrested and taken to the Martin County Jail on charges of burglary, grand theft, dealing in stolen property, and tampering with evidence. Galarza is wanted and has an active arrest warrant for accessory after the fact.

If you have any information about the case or believe you may have purchased a bulldog from one of these suspects, you're asked to call detectives at 772-871-5172.