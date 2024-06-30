Expand / Collapse search

Four injured after car pummels into trees in DeLand, fire crews say

June 30, 2024
DeLand
DELAND, Fla. - Four people were taken to the hospital after a car they were traveling in crashed into several trees early Sunday morning in DeLand, fire crews said. 

The crash happened shortly after 3 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of S. Julia Avenue and W. Voorhis Avenue. 

A car containing four people had crashed into multiple trees, causing one of the occupants to get ejected from the car. 

One person was ejected and three others were injured in a DeLand crash | Credit: DeLand Fire Department

Two others were taken to a hospital as trauma alerts. 

No other details about the crash have been released. 