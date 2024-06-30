Four injured after car pummels into trees in DeLand, fire crews say

Four people were taken to the hospital after a car they were traveling in crashed into several trees early Sunday morning in DeLand, fire crews said.

The crash happened shortly after 3 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of S. Julia Avenue and W. Voorhis Avenue.

A car containing four people had crashed into multiple trees, causing one of the occupants to get ejected from the car.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ One person was ejected and three others were injured in a DeLand crash | Credit: DeLand Fire Department

Two others were taken to a hospital as trauma alerts.

No other details about the crash have been released.