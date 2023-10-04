4 Florida men sentenced in Orlando crime-spree involving guns, cash, and scratch off tickets: DOJ

article

Four men were sentenced in Orlando for a string of armed robberies where they stole cash, tobacco products, scratch-off lottery tickets, and an iPhone, the Justice Department said.

DaMarris Jean Saint-Juste, 20, Marcus Terrell Ellington Jr, 22, Nelson Ross Henderson, 21, and Rodreakas Deshay Smith, 19, all received sentences spanning from 10 to 17 years in prison for their involvement in some of the robberies.

According to court records, Saint-Juste and Ellington were involved in all eight robberies, Henderson was involved in three robberies, and Smith was involved in two robberies.

The first robbery happened on August 26, 2022, at 3:21 a.m. at a towing business in Orlando. Saint-Juste, Ellington, and Henderson robbed an employee at gunpoint and stole $3,000. Another male involved in the robbery was not identified, the DOJ said.

Video surveillance captured the four males chasing the employee with guns.

The second robbery happened an hour later at a 7-11 where a cashier was robbed at gunpoint.

The third robbery happened on August 30, 2022, at another 7-11 where three of the men stole $270.

The fourth robbery happened the same day and the men stole lottery scratch-off tickets, tobacco products, and money.

Two more robberies happened at 7-11 stores, and one happened at the Rebel Gas Station in Kissimmee, and another happened at a Speedway convenience store in Leesburg.

Saint-Juste received a 17-year sentence, Ellington a 16-year sentence, Henderson a 15-year sentence, and Smith a 10-year sentence.