4 Florida cities ranked best in US for parties, study shows

If you're looking to enjoy a night out on the town in Florida, you may want to consider these destinations.

Bonus Finder released its rankings for the best party cities in the United States and four cities across the Sunshine State dominated the top 10:

1. Miami Beach, Florida

2. Atlantic City, New Jersey

3. Hoboken, New Jersey

4. Sarasota, Florida

5. Miami, Florida

6. Las Vega, Nevada

7. Baton Rouge, Louisiana

8. Jersey City, New Jersey

9. Key West, Florida

10. Reno, Nevada

The study analyzed 101 cities across the country in 11 categories, ranging from the number of nightclubs and casinos to the average price for a night in a hotel.

Miami Beach ranked No. 1 on the list for its music events, selection of hotels and for its plethora of mega clubs on the oceanfront. Sarasota stood out for its live music, rooftop bars, modern restaurants and performing arts. Miami's city scene made the list because its clubs typically stay open around the clock in the downtown district, the study found.

Orlando and Tampa ranked No. 24 and No. 25 on the list.

For more information about the study and to see what other destinations made the list, click here.