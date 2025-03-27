South Florida shooting: 4 dead, including 3 children; 2 others injured, deputies say

The Brief Four people, including three children, have died following a shooting Wednesday night in South Florida. Another man and child were transported to local hospitals for treatment. According to detectives, there is no apparent threat to the public, and the investigation is ongoing.



What led to the deadly shooting?

What we know:

The Broward County Sheriff's Office said the shooting took place around 7:36 p.m. Wednesday, March 26, at an apartment complex near the 3100 block of West Hallandale Boulevard in Pembroke Park.

Pembroke Park Police Department officers responded to the scene.

At the scene, officials said they found four people dead — one adult woman and three children.

Paramedics said another adult male and child were transported to local hospitals for treatment.

In a news release, a spokesperson for the Pembroke Park Police Department described the shooting as domestic.

Detectives with the Broward County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit are leading the investigation, which remains active.

What we don't know:

FOX 35 is working to learn more details about what led to the shooting, as well as the conditions of the two people taken to the hospital.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more updates.

