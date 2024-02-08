Expand / Collapse search

39-year-old man killed in New Smyrna Beach hit-and-run crash was found in ditch, police say

By Dani Medina
New Smyrna Beach
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - A 39-year-old man was found in a ditch after he was killed in a hit-and-run crash in New Smyrna Beach on Thursday morning, police said. 

Police responded to the 3400 block of State Road 44 for reports of an adult man unresponsive in a ditch, according to the New Smyrna Beach Police Department. The man, whose name has not yet been released, was later pronounced dead at the scene. 

The man was hit on a motorized bicycle and the driver fled the scene of the accident, police said. The crash happened some time between 8:15 p.m. Wednesday and 6:50 a.m. Thursday. 

This investigation is ongoing. 

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact New Smyrna Beach Police Officer Riera at 386-424-7791 or sriera@cityofnsb.com, or CrimeStoppers at 888-277-TIPS. 