3 students arrested at Flagler Palm Coast High School on drug and weapon charges

Three students at Flagler Palm Coast High School were arrested this week following separate incidents involving drugs and a weapon, authorities said.

Two students face felony charges related to THC vaping devices while a third student was arrested for threatening another student with a knife.

The backstory:

On Thursday, a 17-year-old student was arrested after school staff discovered three THC vaping devices and a bottle of fake urine in their possession. The student, already on probation for marijuana possession, now faces multiple felony charges, including violation of probation and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.

Later Thursday, another 17-year-old student was arrested for allegedly selling THC vaping devices on campus. Deputies said they found 26 vaping devices in the student’s vehicle, leading to felony charges for possession with intent to sell and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.

On Friday, a 16-year-old student was arrested following an altercation in which officials said the teen threatened another student with a knife concealed inside a lipstick container. Pepper spray was also found in their possession, deputies said. The student faces felony charges for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a destructive device on school property.

"All three arrests demonstrate our zero-tolerance policy for drugs and weapons on school campuses," Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said. Flagler Schools Superintendent LaShakia Moore praised staff and students for reporting suspicious activity and emphasized the importance of family involvement in preventing such incidents.

All three students were processed at the Flagler County Inmate Detention Facility and later released to their parents.