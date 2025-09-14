3 killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-95 in Brevard County, officials say

article

Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to the scene of a deadly multi-vehicle crash that occurred early Sunday morning on northbound Interstate 95, just south of Wickham Road.

According to officials, the crash took place at approximately 3:50 a.m. and has resulted in three confirmed fatalities. All northbound lanes of I-95 in the area are shut down as emergency crews and investigators worked the scene.

Traffic is being diverted onto the Pineda Causeway, and drivers are urged to seek alternate routes.

Authorities advise motorists to expect extended delays and to plan for this portion of the interstate to remain closed for an extended period while the investigation continues and the scene is cleared.

The crash remains under investigation. Stay tuned for more updates.