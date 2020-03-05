3 injured after school bus hits vehicle turning into driveway, Florida officials say

article

Three people were injured after a school bus collided with a vehicle on Thursday afternoon, the City of DeLand said.

They said that the incident happened just before 3 p.m. and police and fire units responded to the scene on Amelia Avenue between Voorhis and Euclid Avenue.

A blue sedan and a school bus carrying 11 students reportedly had crashed. A preliminary crash assessment reportedly showed that the sedan was turning into a driveway when it was struck by the bus, which was traveling in the opposite direction. The bus driver is said to have told police that they were looking in the rearview mirror to check on the children before striking the car's rear.

None of the students were injured but three people, one adult and two minors, in the sedan were injured and taken to a nearby hospital. The injuries were said to be minor and they are all in stable condition.

The bus driver has been cited for careless driving, DeLand officials said.

