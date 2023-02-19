VIDEO: 3 badly injured after suspected DUI driver crashes into Florida church: police

Three people are hospitalized after an alleged drunk driver crashed into a church in the Florida Panhandle early Saturday morning, according to police.

Paul Carroll, 38, was booked into the Okaloosa County Jail on a charge of DUI resulting in an accident with serious bodily injury, authorities said.

Shortly after midnight, officers responded to the intersection of James Lee Boulevard and North Ferdon Boulevard after a vehicle drove through the front of the First Presbyterian Church of Crestview.

Officers and fire rescue worked together to remove the vehicle's four occupants. Three of them were taken to a hospital with serious injuries, police said.

The driver, who refused treatment was arrested without incident.

Police shared surveillance video of the crash on social media as a reminder to the public to never drink and drive.