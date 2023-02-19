VIDEO: 3 badly injured after suspected DUI driver crashes into Florida church: police
CRESTVIEW, Fla. - Three people are hospitalized after an alleged drunk driver crashed into a church in the Florida Panhandle early Saturday morning, according to police.
Paul Carroll, 38, was booked into the Okaloosa County Jail on a charge of DUI resulting in an accident with serious bodily injury, authorities said.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Woman accidentally breaks $42,000 balloon dog sculpture at Art Wynwood in Florida: report
- Memphis shooting leaves 11 victims, suspect remains at large: police
Shortly after midnight, officers responded to the intersection of James Lee Boulevard and North Ferdon Boulevard after a vehicle drove through the front of the First Presbyterian Church of Crestview.
Officers and fire rescue worked together to remove the vehicle's four occupants. Three of them were taken to a hospital with serious injuries, police said.
The driver, who refused treatment was arrested without incident.
Police shared surveillance video of the crash on social media as a reminder to the public to never drink and drive.