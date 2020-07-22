28,000 pounds of food distributed to families in Volusia County

article

The Daytona Dream Center hosted a food drop for people in Volusia County.

“God bless y’all for helping everybody,” Annette Cook of Volusia County said. “We’re definitely in need in Volusia County.”

Cars lined up outside of University High school in Orange City for a food drop. The first few people in line told FOX 35 they waited nearly four hours before the drop started for their food.

“I need some food,” Norma Adorno of Volusia County said. “The market is too high. You go to market, you go to the supermarket, the meat is $10-$15. I can’t afford that.”

MORE NEWS: Volusia County encouraging residents to wear face masks in public

The dream center partnered with Second Harvest food bank to distribute 28,000 pounds of food to people in need in Volusia County.

Advertisement

“It’s a drive-up system,” Daytona Dream Center Outreach Director Jamie Hartsgrove said. “They stay in the car, pop the trunk and there’s about enough groceries for one to two weeks.”

This is the Dream Center’s ninth food drop since the pandemic began in March. Organizers said they run out of food pretty quickly.

“We’re just seeing such a great need,” Hartsgrove said. “Even though people have gone back to work, we’re seeing more of a need. There is at least probably one parent in the household that is not working, so we wanted to continue the food drops to help fight hunger in our community.”

The next food drop is set for July 31st at Calvary New Smyrna Beach. The Dream Center is also planning more for august.

“It’s very important for us to be that help in the time of need and give people hope for this future and try to help them get through this crisis,” Hartsgrove said.