268 people rescued from ocean in Volusia County over the weekend

article

The high rip current risk on the East Coast kept the lifeguards busy this weekend again.

Volusia County Beach Safety reported 138 people rescued from the ocean on Sunday and 130 on Saturday.

According to Beach Safety, at around 1:40 pm on the beach in Daytona Beach Shores, a 57-year-old woman from Orlando was caught in a rip current when witnesses saw her struggling to make it back to shore, and she was submerged by the surf.

The lifeguards assisted her on the scene with CPR until she regained a pulse and was breathing when she was transported to a hospital.

Volusia County Beach Safety said the woman is in stable condition.