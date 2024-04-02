26-year-old man dead after drowning in pool at Deltona home, deputies say

Stream FOX 35 News:

A 26-year-old man was found dead after apparently drowning in a pool at a Deltona home, according to the Volusia Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to the home on Saturday after a family member and neighbor discovered the man, identified as Tyrone L. McQueen Jr., unresponsive in the pool. They said he hadn't been seen all day.

McQueen was pulled from the pool and was pronounced deceased at 9:11 p.m.

Deputies said there are no indications of foul play and deemed it an "apparent accidental fall into the pool."

The investigation is ongoing and active, pending autopsy results.

"The Sheriff's Office sends its condolences to Mr. McQueen's family and friends," the Volusia Sheriff's Office said.