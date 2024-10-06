25 ejected during UF Gators football game against UCF, police say
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla - Twenty-five people were ejected from the UCF/UF football game on Saturday, according to University of Florida Police.
The game between the Knights and Gators was played at the University of Florida's Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.
Eleven of the 25 ejected were students at the University of Florida.
The ejections, according to police, were for the following reasons:
- Disorderly Conduct
- Intoxication
- No Tickets
- Possession of alcohol
- Smoking
- Wrong section
- Other
Police also filed four sworn complaints against:
- Disorderly conduct
- Assault and battery
- Fake ID
The Gators went on to beat the Knights, 24-13.