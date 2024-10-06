Expand / Collapse search

25 ejected during UF Gators football game against UCF, police say

Published  October 6, 2024 8:53am EDT
University of Florida Gators Football
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla - Twenty-five people were ejected from the UCF/UF football game on Saturday, according to University of Florida Police.

 The game between the Knights and Gators was played at the University of Florida's Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.  

Eleven of the 25 ejected were students at the University of Florida.

The ejections, according to police, were for the following reasons:

  • Disorderly Conduct
  • Intoxication
  • No Tickets
  • Possession of alcohol
  • Smoking
  • Wrong section
  • Other

Police also filed four sworn complaints against:

  •  Disorderly conduct
  • Assault and battery
  • Fake ID

The Gators went on to beat the Knights, 24-13.