24-year-old shot, killed in Ocala neighborhood, police say

A 24-year-old was shot and killed in a neighborhood in Ocala on Sunday night, according to police.

The shooting happened just before 11:30 p.m. in the 2800 block of NE 8th Terrace, the Ocala Police Department said.

The victim, identified as Derrick Brown, was transported to a local hospital where he eventually died from his injuries.

The suspect's identity has not yet been released, nor have the circumstances leading up to the shooting.

This is a developing story as police are still investigating the incident.