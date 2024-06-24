24-year-old shot, killed in Ocala neighborhood, police say
OCALA, Fla. - A 24-year-old was shot and killed in a neighborhood in Ocala on Sunday night, according to police.
The shooting happened just before 11:30 p.m. in the 2800 block of NE 8th Terrace, the Ocala Police Department said.
The victim, identified as Derrick Brown, was transported to a local hospital where he eventually died from his injuries.
The suspect's identity has not yet been released, nor have the circumstances leading up to the shooting.
This is a developing story as police are still investigating the incident.