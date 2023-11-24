24-year-old Orlando man killed in rollover crash on Thanksgiving, troopers say

Stream FOX 35 News:

A 24-year-old man was killed in a rollover crash in Orlando on Thanksgiving, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The incident happened just before 9:30 p.m. on Thursday near the intersection of Old Winter Garden Road and Tyler Avenue in Orlando.

The 24-year-old man was driving west on Old Winter Garden Road in the outside lane in a Honda Civic, while another driver in a Dodge Charger was on the inside lane, according to an incident report from FHP. The man tried to pass traffic by entering the left turn lane, but over-corrected and lost control.

That's when the front right of his car hit the back of the Dodge Charger, causing his car to overturn multiple times. The driver was ejected from his car during the crash. The car landed on its roof in the street. Troopers said he was not wearing a seatbelt.

The driver was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The other driver, a 31-year-old woman, was not injured and remained on the scene.

This crash remains under investigation.