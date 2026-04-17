Blue Origin targets Sunday launch from Florida for next New Glenn mission

The Brief Blue Origin plans to launch its New Glenn rocket April 19 from Cape Canaveral carrying a broadband satellite. The mission will also attempt to recover the reusable booster. The company is developing New Glenn for commercial space launches.



Blue Origin is targeting no earlier than Sunday, April 19, 2026, for the third launch of its New Glenn rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida, the company said.

The launch from Launch Complex 36 will take place within a window from 6:45 a.m. to 8:45 a.m. EDT.

Big picture view:

The rocket will carry AST SpaceMobile’s BlueBird 7 satellite into low Earth orbit. The satellite is designed to expand direct-to-smartphone broadband service and support early commercial rollout in 2026.

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Blue Origin, founded by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos in 2000, is a private aerospace company focused on developing reusable rockets and expanding commercial access to space.

The company has gradually moved from suborbital tourism flights with its New Shepard vehicle to larger orbital launch capabilities with New Glenn, a heavy-lift rocket designed to compete in the commercial satellite launch market.

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The upcoming mission will also attempt to recover New Glenn’s first-stage booster, named "Never Tell Me The Odds," which successfully landed during the rocket’s second mission in November.

A New Glenn rocket will carry AST SpaceMobile’s BlueBird 7 satellite into orbit as part of the NG-3 mission.

Booster reusability is a key part of Blue Origin’s strategy to lower launch costs and increase flight frequency.

Blue Origin said live coverage of the launch will begin 30 minutes before liftoff on its website.