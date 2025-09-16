24-year-old Florida man arrested after murdering his girlfriend's father: Officers

The Brief Dontay Taylor, 24, is facing a murder charge after he allegedly shot and killed 50-year-old Derrick Griffin. Officials say Taylor was in a relationship with Griffin’s daughter, and the couple was in a fight. Griffin allegedly tried to break up the fight, which is when Taylor shot him multiple times. Taylor was already behind bars in the Duval County Jail when officers arrested him.



A 24-year-old Florida man has been arrested after he allegedly murdered his girlfriend's father last month. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office (JSO) says the father was trying to break up a fight that the couple was having.

What happened?

What we know:

On Aug. 7, officials responded to a shooting on Ahmad Drive near West 45th Street in Jacksonville.

When JSO arrived at the scene, they found 50-year-old Derrick Griffin suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Griffin was rushed to the hospital to receive medical care for his injuries.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

Detectives launched an investigation and learned that 24-year-old Dontay Taylor was in a relationship with Griffin’s daughter, and the couple was in a fight. Griffin allegedly tried to break up the fight, which is when Taylor shot him multiple times.

Taylor was arrested on Aug. 25 for attempted murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Dontay Taylor (Credit: Jacksonville Sheriff's Office)

On Sept. 7, JSO said Griffin passed away from the injuries he received in the shooting.

Detectives said they then presented the case to their partners at the State Attorney’s Office this week and received an arrest warrant for Taylor for Griffin’s murder.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

Taylor was already behind bars in the Duval County Jail when officers arrested him for murder. Taylor will continue to be held in the jail.

What they're saying:

"We’ll continue to work this case with our partners at the State Attorney’s Office to make sure justice is served for Griffin’s family and friends," JSO said. "Our detectives work every day to make sure those who commit violent crimes are held responsible for their actions."