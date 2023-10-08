21-year-old killed, 4 injured in deadly Osceola County crash: FHP

article

A 21-year-old woman was killed and several others were injured following a crash that happened on the Florida Turnpike in Osceola County early Sunday morning, Florida Highway Patrol said.

The woman was a passenger in a 2023 Hyundai Elantra. The driver of the car and two other passengers were taken to Osceola Regional Hospital with serious injuries.

A 2015 Nissan Pathfinder carrying six people was also involved in the crash. One passenger from that car was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to FHP.

The sequence of events leading up to the crash are still being investigated.