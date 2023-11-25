21-year-old dies after crashing into Volusia County canal: FHP

article

A 21-year-old died Saturday after reportedly crashing into a canal in Volusia County, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The man was driving a 2017 Toyota Tacoma southbound on Edgewater Canal Road south of Tatum Blvd around 10:26 a.m.

He reportedly failed to negotiate a curve and ran off the roadway before crashing into a canal and overturning.

The car was fully submerged in water and the driver was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.