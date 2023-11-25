Expand / Collapse search

21-year-old dies after crashing into Volusia County canal: FHP

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Volusia County
FOX 35 Orlando
VOLUSIA COUNTY - A 21-year-old died Saturday after reportedly crashing into a canal in Volusia County, according to Florida Highway Patrol. 

The man was driving a 2017 Toyota Tacoma southbound on Edgewater Canal Road south of Tatum Blvd around 10:26 a.m.

He reportedly failed to negotiate a curve and ran off the roadway before crashing into a canal and overturning. 

The car was fully submerged in water and the driver was pronounced deceased on the scene. 

The crash remains under investigation. 