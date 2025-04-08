21 horses killed in Marion County barn fire, officials say

The Brief An early morning barn fire in Marion County has claimed the lives of 21 horses, officials say. Firefighters said they found the 10,000-square-foot, single-story barn fully engulfed in flames, and the roof had collapsed on top of the structure. No people were injured in the incident.



Barn fire kills 21 horses

What we know:

Marion County Fire Rescue said they were dispatched to reports of a barn fire with horses trapped inside around 3:58 a.m. on Tuesday at the 6000 block of Northwest 118th Street, Reddick, Florida.

Officials said they arrived at the barn around 4:13 a.m. to find the 10,000-square-foot, single-story barn fully engulfed in flames, and the roof had collapsed on top of the structure.

Unfortunately, authorities said 21 horses died in the fire.

First responders said they were able to get the fire under control at 5:13 a.m.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet confirmed what caused the start of the fire or what the total damages are.

What's next:

The State of Florida Bureau of Fire, Arson and Explosives Investigators and Marion County Fire Marshal's Office are investigating the cause and origin of the fire.

