20s, 30s to stick around for another night in Central Florida

A strong cold front that delivered chilly temperatures on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day will linger through the weekend.

Temperatures plunged into the high 20s and low 30s on Saturday morning prompting Hard Freeze Warnings and Freeze Warnings across much of our viewing area.

It will remain sunny and chilly throughout Saturday, with Orlando only seeing a high of 54. On Saturday night into Sunday, it will be another chilly night of 20s and 30s, so make sure you bring your pets inside and cover your plants.

There will be a Frost Advisory in effect for some areas of Volusia and Lake counties starting at 3 a.m. through 8 a.m. on Sunday morning.

"So frost is going to be likely in those areas and the wind chill readings could be as low as the 20s in some locations," said FOX 35 meteorologist Allison Gargaro.

By Monday, Central Florida will start to see a warm-up when we reach the 70s once again. New Year's Eve will be the warmest day of the week with a high of 78. But don't get used to it: another cold front is expected to sweep through to kick off 2021.

The National Weather Service earlier this week had warned that Florida could experience the coldest Christmas Day in 21 years. High temperatures on Friday struggled to break into the mid-50s for most of the region.

