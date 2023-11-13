2024 Florida Strawberry Festival concert lineup announced

article

The 89th Annual Florida Strawberry Festival kicks off on Feb. 29 and ends on March 10.

Big names like The Beach Boys, Black Eyed Peas, and Flo Rida will be hitting the Wish Farms Soundstage during the 2024 event.

Who will be performing?

Thursday, Feb. 29

10:30 a.m. Jimmy Sturr & His Orchestra

3:30 p.m. The Oak Ridge Boys American Made Farewell Tour

7:30 p.m. Oliver Anthony Out of The Woods

Friday, March 1

3:30 p.m. The Beach Boys

7:30 p.m. Jordan Davis

Saturday, March 2

7:30 p.m. Black Eyed Peas

Sunday, March 3

7:30 p.m. Parker McCollum

Monday, March 4

3:30 p.m. The Bellamy Brothers

7:30 p.m. ZZ Top

Tuesday, March 5

3:30 p.m. Mark Lowry

7:30 p.m. Zach Williams

Wednesday, March 6

3:30 p.m. Craig Morgan

7:30 p.m. Riley Green

Thursday, March 7

10:30 a.m. Bill Haley Jr. & The Comets

3:30 p.m. Gene Watson

7:30 p.m. Kirk Franklin

Friday, March 8

3:30 p.m. The Commodores

7:30 p.m. Foreigner

Saturday, March 9

3:30 p.m. Jo Dee Messina

7:30 p.m. Flo Rida

Sunday, March 10

7:30 p.m. TBA on Nov. 27

Event organizers say there will be NO Saturday or Sunday afternoon shows other than Jo Dee Messina on Saturday, March 9.

"The directors on our entertainment committee worked diligently in planning and preparing for this highly-anticipated announcement. The research, negotiations, and coordinating that must take place for us to secure our headline entertainment is such a unique process," said Florida Strawberry Festival President Kyle Robinson in a statement. "I know how much care and consideration has gone into making these selections and I can promise you this lineup will not disappoint. It's Out of This World!"

Advance tickets for admission and for headline entertainment shows will go on sale Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023 at 8 a.m. EST and can be purchased online at www.flstrawberryfestival.com, at the Amscot Main Ticket Office located at 2209 W. Oak Avenue in Plant City and by phone at 813-754-1996.