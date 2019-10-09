2-year-old taken from Orlando home found safe in DeLand, mother arrested

article

UPDATE:

Jenzell has been found safe and in good health, according to Orlando police. Mother has been arrested under the warrant for armed burglary and aggravated assault.

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said that the DeLand Police Department and U.S. Marshalls made the arrest.

EARLIER STORY:

Orlando police continue to work with authorities throughout the state to locate the two-year-old boy and bring him home safe after he was abducted at gunpoint.

An Amber Alert has been issued Wednesday for a 2-year-old boy from Orlando, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE).

Jenzell Cintron Perez was last seen on Tuesday night in the 1000 block of South Conway Road in Orlando. FDLE believes he is with his biological mother, 33-year-old Sugey Perez Diaz. Authorities think they could be in the company of a man and 23-year-old Angelica Melendez.

The biological mother, Sugey Perez Diaz and the man, are accused of kicking in a door and using a gun to abduct two-year-old Jenzell Cintron Perez, who was at home with his stepmother Tuesday night.

“This woman came into my house and pointed at me with a gun,” Stephanie Maldonado said. “Told me she was going to kill me if I moved or if I did something to hold the baby from her and she left with the baby screaming. We’re really anxious. We feel really desperate.”

Police say Diaz and the man drove away with the boy in a 2015 Silver Lexus SUV with Florida tag IVTJ11, possibly headed to Ormond Beach.

“We believe they may have traveled toward the area of Ormond Beach and Volusia County,” Chief Orlando Rolon of the Orlando Police Department said. “Right now our detectives, our officers, are working with Ormond Beach, Volusia County, FDLE, FBI, and many others – US Marhsalls office – to locate the biological mom.”

The woman claims that Diaz is "dangerous." Orlando police have issued a warrant for Diaz. Anyone who is aiding the mother in this case is in violation of the law.

Orlando police said Diaz has been investigated by DCF in the past, but was never found to be violent to her child. The family of the boy told FOX 35 that Jenzell was recently hospitalized for injuries. There are some cases still open.

There is no custody agreement from the court in place between Diaz and the child's father, but the Department of Children and Families (DCF) was involved. A voluntary custody order was negotiated, giving the father custody of the child.

Jenzell is described as 3-feet tall with brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a diaper. The toddler was last seen wearing a diaper at the Metro at Michigan Apartment Complex on South Conway Road around 11:45 p.m.

Diaz is described as 5-feet, 4-inches tall and weighing around 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing dark clothing. The male authorities think they are is also believed to be wearing dark clothing.

Melendez is said to be wearing dark clothing. The unindentified man involved is also wearing dark clothing.

FDLE warns that if you spot the trio, do not approach. Call 911.