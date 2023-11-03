2 women arrested in Hernando County for string of vehicle burglaries spanning 7 Florida counties: HCSO

article

Two women were arrested in Hernando County for multiple vehicle burglaries in seven different counties, the sheriff's office announced Friday.

According to HCSO, Laquada Tamia Davis, 31, and She'Maliz Olivia Toccara May, 30, were arrested on Friday, October 27, in connection to a string of vehicle burglaries.

On Oct. 27, detectives received information from staff at a Target in Spring Hill alerting them that Davis, who had several active warrants out of Hernando County, was in the store making purchases.

Detectives and deputies arrived in the area to find that Davis had left the Target but found her vehicle entering a nearby Lowe's parking lot. Detectives, in unmarked vehicles, watched Davis exit her vehicle and enter the store, fraudulently using a credit card stolen in a vehicle burglary to complete a large purchase.

According to the sheriff's office, Davis then spotted deputies in the store and attempted to flee. She actively resisted detainment, according to HCSO, but was restrained and taken into custody.

She was found in possession of stolen property, including several debit and credit cards that had been stolen in nearby vehicle burglaries.

While this was happening, another woman, She'Maliz Olivia Toccara May, exited Davis' vehicle and tried to run into the store to warn Davis of law enforcement. Deputies who remained in the parking lot to watch the vehicle quickly took May into custody without incident.

An unknown third suspect fled the scene as the two women were being detained. Detectives saw numerous pieces of personal identification information, wigs, clothing, and other items to disguise appearance in the vehicle.

Three days later, detectives executed a search warrant on the vehicle which uncovered Target shopping bags containing the merchandise that was fraudulently obtained.

According to Hernando County authorities, Davis is the primary suspect in open cases in Hernando, Citrus, Pasco, Orange, Hillsborough, St. Lucy, and Martin counties. She faces multiple counts of fraud and burglary.