2 teen girls hit by car in Seminole County, officials say

article

Two 14-year-old girls were struck by a car while crossing Sand Lake Road in Altamonte Springs on Friday morning, officials said. The girls were reportedly not using the crosswalk when they were hit.

Police said one of the girls had an ankle injury and the other wasn't hurt. Both were taken to the hospital as a precaution.

"Thankfully, they were not seriously injured," police said.

MORE NEWS: Video shows 2 people ejected after tanker truck carrying cooking oil flips over on Florida road

Altamonte police said the driver was traveling in the right direction and had the green light. The driver was not cited.

Both girls were issued citations for not using the crosswalk, according to police.



