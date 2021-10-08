2 sought after gunshots ring out on Kissimmee bike trail

Detectives with the Kissimmee Police Department are searching for two people accused of firing gunshots in the air.

There have been four separate incidents that have taken place on the Kissimmee Trail bike path located behind several apartment complexes.

This first incident dates back to April but the most recent occurrences happened this week.

On Oct. 5, at approximately 7:40 p.m., officers responded to a call from a resident who says she also heard gunshots at 6:30 p.m. Officers found three shell casings along the bike path related to the shootings.

On Oct. 6, officers responded to the same location around 6:45 p.m. in reference to shots fired. Four shell casings were found at the scene.

Hospitals were checked during these investigations; however, no shooting victims were admitted.

Detectives are urging anyone with information on these subjects to contact KPD at 407-847-0176.

