2 people shot while driving in Ocoee, police say

Ocoee Police reported on Sunday that two people were shot in their vehicle while driving on Ocoee Apopka Road Between West Road and Fullers Cross Road.

The incident occurred shortly after 3 pm on the Trails of Winter Garden subdivision.

The passenger was injured and transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center in serious condition. The driver was not injured and is cooperating with the investigation, police say.

The Ocoee Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division is investigating.

Anyone with information is requested to contact Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS to remain anonymous or contact the Ocoee Police Department at 407 905-3160.