2 Palm Bay women accused of leaving dogs unattended in running vehicle

Two Palm Bay women were arrested on Tuesday, accused of leaving two dogs unattended inside a running vehicle.

Makayla Harper, 20, and Holly Ellison, 26, both of Palm Bay, were taken into custody on charges of cruelty to animals and confinement of an animal without food or water.

Officers received a complaint from the Bluffs Condominiums off of U.S. Highway 1, reporting that the dogs were alone in a vehicle with windows slightly cracked open.

Once officers arrived at the complex, they said they located the vehicle observed that the dogs were "in desperate need of care."

Officers got the dogs out of the car, gave them water, and placed them in an air-conditioned patrol car.

Shortly thereafter, officers said Harper and Ellison approached them claiming the dogs were theirs. After a brief investigation, the two were arrested, both

Witnesses stated to the officers that the dogs had been left in the vehicle for at least two hours. Shortly after arriving and giving care to the dogs, officers checked the temperature of the vehicle, with it reading 96 degrees.

Both women were transported to the Brevard County Jail. The dogs were turned over to the care of the Animal Services Unit with the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office.

