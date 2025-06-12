2 Osceola County immigrants return to Florida after 'unjust' ICE deportation

The Brief Two immigrants from Osceola County have returned to their home in Florida after being deported to a facility in Texas by ICE. The Aroyo Law Firm is calling the incident an "unjust detainment and transfer." The former detainees and their families are highlighting ongoing concerns about ICE's targeting of immigrant residents in Central Florida.



Two immigrants from Osceola County have returned to their home in Florida after what The Aroyo Law Firm is calling an "unjust detainment and transfer" by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to a deportation facility in Texas.

What happened?

What we know:

The news was announced at a press conference hosted by The Arroyo Law Firm on Thursday morning in Orlando.

At the event, members of the law firm, former ICE detainees and their families shared details of the case and highlighted ongoing concerns about ICE's targeting of immigrant residents in Central Florida.

Phillip and Josephine Arroyo said one of the immigrants detained, Jennifer Rodriguez Jimenez, was arrested in late March, accused of a misdemeanor that’s long since been dropped. Although the charges were dropped, an ICE detainer hold was placed on her, and she was transported without warning to Texas for several months to face deportation proceedings. The lawyers said Jimenez had no criminal record, paid taxes and had a valid driver's license.

Fabiola was another woman who was detained for several months. The lawyers said she had a social security card and a work permit.

Fabiola, one of the women being represented by The Arroyo Law Firm, spoke at the press conference while holding her son.

‘Immigrants are not disposable’

What they're saying:

Phillip and Josephine Arroyo said their law firm is now handling more cases involving legal immigrants facing deportation.

Phillip Arroyo said bringing the two women home was a "small battle that was won in the war of justice for the immigrant community."

"A lot of families out there are losing hope," he said. "A lot of families are in fear, but I want them to know, as attorneys, that there is still hope. There is still a place for justice in this country. … We believe that the American dream still exists in this country, and it's led by the resilience and courage of the immigrant community."

Josephine Arroyo said they are seeing a pattern of discrimination when it comes to immigrants.

"The narrative that we have been hearing over the last few months about the majority of immigrants having a criminal record is just not true," she said. "There is a dangerous, widespread misinformation campaign happening. Those who are here legally and following every step of the immigration process are being targeted, as well. These women are mothers who were flown across the country and far away from their homes as if they were fugitives."

The Arroyos said a majority of the detention centers are overcrowded and plagued by human rights violations.

"Immigrants are not disposable," Josephine Arroyo said. "They deserve due process and dignity."

Jimenez's daughter, Marie, also spoke about her mother's deportation at the press conference.

"We didn't know what to do," she said. "It was really hard. It's not fair. We have rights, just like everyone else does."

Immigration across the country

Big picture view:

Under the new Trump administration, ICE and federal authorities have unleashed a string of targeted operations, arresting several thousand undocumented immigrants since President Donald Trump’s second term began on Jan. 20. ICE officers have been seen carrying out raids of homes, work sites and other establishments, while deportations have also ramped up.

Last week, protests against immigration raids in Los Angeles turned destructive and violent as officers were injured, vehicles were set on fire and protesters spilled onto major freeways to block traffic. Trump's administration then sent the National Guard and Marines to the city in response to the demonstrations.

Immigration in Florida

Local perspective:

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has been a strong advocate for the Trump administration's crackdown.

In February, DeSantis announced a new partnership between the Florida Highway Patrol and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to enhance immigration enforcement within the state. The agreement authorizes troopers to perform specific federal immigration enforcement functions. The agreement marked Florida as one of the first states to fully integrate state troopers into federal immigration efforts.

In April, Jacksonville became the first city in Florida to pass an ordinance criminalizing undocumented immigration. The new legislation made it a local crime for undocumented immigrants to enter or reside in Jacksonville. First-time offenders face a mandatory 30-day jail sentence, while repeat offenders could receive up to 60 days in jail. The bill also allocates resources to help the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office (JSO) identify individuals without legal status.

