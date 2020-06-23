Expand / Collapse search

2 missing girls in Orlando found in good health, police confirm

Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. - UPDATE: Both young ladies have been located in good health, the Orlando Police Department confirmed.

[ORIGINAL STORY]

Two girls are missing in Orlando, police said.

The Orlando Police Department said that 11-year-old Ahlawna and her sister, 13-year-old Briana, are missing. 

They were last seen on Monday night at their grandparents' home near Semoran and Lake Margaret between 11 p.m. and 1 a.m. They may have left after a family argument, police said.

They do not believe the children are in danger but their family needs help finding them.

Please call 321-235-5300 if you have information on their whereabouts. 

