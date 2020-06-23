2 missing girls in Orlando found in good health, police confirm
ORLANDO, Fla. - UPDATE: Both young ladies have been located in good health, the Orlando Police Department confirmed.
[ORIGINAL STORY]
Two girls are missing in Orlando, police said.
The Orlando Police Department said that 11-year-old Ahlawna and her sister, 13-year-old Briana, are missing.
They were last seen on Monday night at their grandparents' home near Semoran and Lake Margaret between 11 p.m. and 1 a.m. They may have left after a family argument, police said.
They do not believe the children are in danger but their family needs help finding them.
Please call 321-235-5300 if you have information on their whereabouts.
