2 men shot dead at Lake County home, deputies say

article

Two men were shot and killed at a Lake County home on Thursday night, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies responded to the home on Pennsylvania Road in Altoona around 9 p.m. and found the two men dead. They have been identified as 34-year-old David Thomas Mikell of Umatilla and 41-year-old Shane Eugene Clements of Altoona.

"The shooting was not a random act and the two persons of interest do not reside at the residence," the sheriff's office said.

MORE NEWS: Flight instructor, passenger killed in Volusia County plane crash identified

The investigation is active and no further information is being released at this time.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 352-343-9529, or CRIMELINE at 1-800-423-TIPS where they could be eligible for a cash reward.