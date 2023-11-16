2 men rescued from sinking boat in Florida waterway after harsh weather, deputies say

Related video:

Two men were rescued from a sinking boat in Martin County this week after strong weather blew through the area, according to deputies.

Choppy waters and high winds are what deputies believe caused a 15-foot skiff to take on water on Tuesday night, the Martin County Sheriff's Office said on Facebook. It happened on the Intercoastal Waterway near Island Way.

Photo: Martin County Sheriff's Office

Two men were on board the boat when it started to sink, but Marine Unit deputies were able to rescue them both before the boat completely went under.

No one was injured.

"Another awesome job by our Marine Unit," the Martin County Sheriff's Office said.